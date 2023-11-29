Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777,651 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teradata were worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after acquiring an additional 748,428 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,412,000 after buying an additional 1,342,494 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,948,000 after buying an additional 92,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

