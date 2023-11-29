Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,289 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $52,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 90.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 130.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

