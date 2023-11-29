Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 22,354 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $53,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 413,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

LAD opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.85. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

