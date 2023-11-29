Franklin Resources Inc. Has $51.51 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 854,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $51,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 145.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,587 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Black Hills by 133.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $73.98.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKH

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.