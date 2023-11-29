Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,037 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $49,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 506.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 56,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 41,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

