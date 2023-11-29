Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.14% of Liberty Energy worth $48,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 137.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,605,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,040,295.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,149,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,999 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

