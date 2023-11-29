Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,064,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,557 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 14.48% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $44,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. Mizuho started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 20,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,490,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,560,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

EYPT stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $215.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. On average, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.