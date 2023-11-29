LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.28% of LPL Financial worth $46,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $216.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $257.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.19.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.90.

View Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.