Franklin Resources Inc. Has $47.78 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,730,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $47,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

