Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,226,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $44,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.