Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cardinal Health worth $45,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

