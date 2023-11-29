A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Danske downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,000.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.55.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

