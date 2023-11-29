ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. ASX has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

