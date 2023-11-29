Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Declines By 98.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amex Exploration Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of AMXEF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.