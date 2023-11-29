ATOR Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $45.85 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $45.85 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol’s launch date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,369,651.011 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.17919043 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $4,375,556.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

