Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Coloured Ties Capital Stock Performance

APEOF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Coloured Ties Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

