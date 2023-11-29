Meter Governance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219,927.75 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $44.11 million and $219,927.75 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00005284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,615,421 coins and its circulating supply is 21,895,995 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,615,421 with 21,895,995 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.01624438 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $254,741.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

