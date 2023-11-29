Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 237.1% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on ASHTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.31) to GBX 6,300 ($79.58) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 450 ($5.68) to GBX 500 ($6.32) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 445 ($5.62) to GBX 480 ($6.06) in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.05. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
