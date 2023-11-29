Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 828.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

