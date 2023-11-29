Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $18.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.04.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

NCLH stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

