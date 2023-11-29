BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $41.77 Average PT from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

