Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $32.40.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
