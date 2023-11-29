Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $94.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

