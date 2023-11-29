Head to Head Review: Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Veris Residential and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 1 3 0 2.75 Klépierre 1 2 2 0 2.20

Valuation & Earnings

Veris Residential presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.38%. Klépierre has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.83%. Given Veris Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Klépierre.

This table compares Veris Residential and Klépierre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $355.02 million 3.60 -$52.07 million ($0.82) -16.89 Klépierre $1.30 billion 5.55 $437.45 million N/A N/A

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential.

Volatility and Risk

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -23.98% -5.39% -1.97% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Klépierre beats Veris Residential on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Klépierre

(Get Free Report)

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's "A-list". These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.