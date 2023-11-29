AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,797.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,602.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,573.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,519.08. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 147.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $754,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

