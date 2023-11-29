BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Financial Contrast

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and BPI Energy (OTCMKTS:BPIGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vital Energy and BPI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.67 $631.51 million $30.58 1.47 BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than BPI Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 1 2 4 0 2.43 BPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vital Energy and BPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $69.57, suggesting a potential upside of 55.22%.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and BPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 36.25% 21.47% 8.82% BPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPI Energy has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vital Energy beats BPI Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About BPI Energy

BPI Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, BPI Energy, Inc., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of coalbed methane (CBM) properties in the United States. It owns approximately 500,000 acres of CBM rights in the Illinois Basin. The company also has interests in Southern Illinois Basin project covering approximately 10,000 acres in the southern part of the Illinois Basin; the Northern Illinois Basin project covering 353,531 acres in Montgomery, Shelby, Christian, Fayette, and Macoupin Counties in Illinois; and the Western Illinois Basin project covering 135,948 acres in Clinton, Washington, Marion, and Perry Counties in Illinois. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

