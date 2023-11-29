Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) PT at $18.93

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

