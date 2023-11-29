Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT at $20.20

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

