Brokerages Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Price Target at $263.43

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $245.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.11. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

