TKO Group (TKO) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TKO Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

TKO Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group’s peers have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76% TKO Group Competitors -15.92% -0.53% -6.20%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

TKO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TKO Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 52.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares TKO Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion $195.59 million 60.58 TKO Group Competitors $1.39 billion $40.99 million -14.87

TKO Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TKO Group. TKO Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TKO Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 TKO Group Competitors 20 203 440 4 2.64

TKO Group presently has a consensus target price of $111.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.80%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 23.49%. Given TKO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

TKO Group beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

