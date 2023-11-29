Critical Analysis: Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cryoport and Kuehne + Nagel International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryoport 0 5 2 0 2.29 Kuehne + Nagel International 3 3 2 0 1.88

Cryoport currently has a consensus price target of $19.88, indicating a potential upside of 45.18%. Given Cryoport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cryoport is more favorable than Kuehne + Nagel International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

92.9% of Cryoport shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Cryoport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cryoport has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cryoport and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryoport -19.73% -8.83% -4.53% Kuehne + Nagel International 6.24% 51.99% 14.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cryoport and Kuehne + Nagel International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryoport $237.28 million 2.82 -$37.33 million ($1.13) -12.12 Kuehne + Nagel International $41.29 billion N/A $2.77 billion $3.48 16.60

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Cryoport. Cryoport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuehne + Nagel International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats Cryoport on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; and MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services. In addition, the company offers time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and charter services, and time-critical solutions. Further, it provides aftermarket, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. In addition, the company offers supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG operates as a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

