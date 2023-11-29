Contrasting Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Upexi has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Upexi and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canopy Growth 1 3 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Upexi presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 585.53%. Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $14.97, indicating a potential upside of 2,671.05%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Upexi.

This table compares Upexi and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $80.68 million 0.20 -$16.93 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $304.79 million 1.47 -$2.48 billion ($1.72) -0.31

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60% Canopy Growth -328.88% -59.46% -24.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upexi beats Canopy Growth on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

