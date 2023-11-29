Comparing Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Elutia and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Elutia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elutia currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given Elutia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elutia is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elutia -80.17% N/A -55.09% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Elutia and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Elutia has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elutia and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elutia $49.19 million 0.60 -$32.90 million ($2.09) -0.87 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elutia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Elutia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of Elutia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elutia beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elutia

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site. In addition, it offers SimpliDerm Acellular Dermal Matrix used primarily in breast reconstruction following mastectomy. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.