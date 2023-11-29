IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,247,062 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.46. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

