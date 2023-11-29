Analyzing Armanino Foods of Distinction (AMNF) & Its Rivals

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Armanino Foods of Distinction to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Armanino Foods of Distinction has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armanino Foods of Distinction’s competitors have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Armanino Foods of Distinction $57.87 million $6.60 million 19.17 Armanino Foods of Distinction Competitors $4.81 billion $413.41 million 24.24

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Armanino Foods of Distinction’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Armanino Foods of Distinction. Armanino Foods of Distinction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Armanino Foods of Distinction pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Armanino Foods of Distinction pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 45.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Armanino Foods of Distinction and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armanino Foods of Distinction 0 0 0 0 N/A Armanino Foods of Distinction Competitors 52 327 342 17 2.44

As a group, “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies have a potential upside of 22.52%. Given Armanino Foods of Distinction’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Armanino Foods of Distinction has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Armanino Foods of Distinction and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armanino Foods of Distinction 12.48% 28.42% 19.29% Armanino Foods of Distinction Competitors -26.06% -22.47% -13.19%

Summary

Armanino Foods of Distinction competitors beat Armanino Foods of Distinction on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Hayward, California.

