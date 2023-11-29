The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$93.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$92.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$101.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

TSE TD opened at C$82.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$150.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$80.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$94.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

