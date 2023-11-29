MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$21.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.61.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 target price on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
MAG Silver Stock Up 3.3 %
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.8781973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
