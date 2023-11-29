Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after buying an additional 768,965 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,792.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

