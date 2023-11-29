Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$80.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$80.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$49.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.87. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$74.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

