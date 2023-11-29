Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.88.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 138,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $156.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $158.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

