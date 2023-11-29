Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Financial Survey

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $8.38 million 67.33 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.42 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.26

This table compares MSP Recovery and Stronghold Digital Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Volatility & Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.32, suggesting that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MSP Recovery and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 278.96%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats MSP Recovery on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

