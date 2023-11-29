West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WST

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $352.42 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.