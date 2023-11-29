Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $585.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,870 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,618,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 386,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 684,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

