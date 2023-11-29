Contrasting TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 4.91% 19.78% 7.81% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

TPG has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TPG and Legal & General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 6 4 0 2.40 Legal & General Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

TPG currently has a consensus price target of $33.59, indicating a potential downside of 2.04%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG and Legal & General Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.00 billion 5.29 -$56.24 million ($0.11) -311.70 Legal & General Group $62.50 billion 0.28 $2.83 billion N/A N/A

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than TPG.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TPG pays out -1,745.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TPG beats Legal & General Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

