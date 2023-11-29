Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of AIRC opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 31.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 89.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 674,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 318,748 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

