Head-To-Head Survey: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 12.93% 20.78% 5.39% Fiverr International -0.66% -0.30% -0.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

PayPal has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PayPal and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 1 13 20 0 2.56 Fiverr International 0 2 8 0 2.80

PayPal presently has a consensus price target of $78.77, suggesting a potential upside of 34.71%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $39.10, suggesting a potential upside of 61.44%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than PayPal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PayPal and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $29.13 billion 2.16 $2.42 billion $3.36 17.40 Fiverr International $353.00 million 2.59 -$71.49 million ($0.06) -403.67

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PayPal beats Fiverr International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

