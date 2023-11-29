Critical Analysis: Graham (GHM) & The Competition

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) is one of 13 public companies in the “General industrial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Graham to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graham and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $157.12 million $370,000.00 69.00 Graham Competitors $3.45 billion $399.87 million 26.32

Graham’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Graham. Graham is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 1.67% 2.97% 1.41% Graham Competitors 6.99% 16.91% 5.59%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Graham and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Graham has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham’s competitors have a beta of 2.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Graham and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham Competitors 86 727 845 17 2.47

As a group, “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.28%. Given Graham’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Graham has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Graham competitors beat Graham on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector. The company also provides rocket propulsion systems consisting of turbopumps and fuel pumps; cooling systems, which include pumps, compressors, fans, and blowers; and life support systems that comprise fans, pumps, and blowers for space industry. In addition, it offers heat transfer and vacuum systems, including ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles; power generation systems, such as turbines, generators, compressors, and pumps; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and electronics for energy sector. Further, the company offers heat transfer and vacuum systems consisting of ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles for chemical and petrochemical processing industry. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

