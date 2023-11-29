Financial Contrast: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) vs. OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SkyWater Technology and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 OSI Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.35%. OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $162.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.78%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $212.94 million 1.52 -$39.59 million ($0.52) -13.19 OSI Systems $1.28 billion 1.61 $91.78 million $5.44 22.31

This table compares SkyWater Technology and OSI Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -8.61% -32.71% -6.62% OSI Systems 7.24% 15.53% 7.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.19, indicating that its stock price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OSI Systems beats SkyWater Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, cardiology and remote monitoring, and connected care systems and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC Flexible Circuits names; LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications; and flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

