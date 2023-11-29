Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$12.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.15.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CSFB cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.8 %

LUN stock opened at C$9.22 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.10.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.0990099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.