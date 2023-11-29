Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,770

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($34.99).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
CCH stock opened at GBX 2,198 ($27.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,582 ($32.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,154.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,275.40. The stock has a market cap of £8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,441.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
