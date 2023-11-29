Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,770

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($34.99).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCH

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 79 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,290 ($28.93) per share, with a total value of £1,809.10 ($2,285.08). Insiders have acquired 377 shares of company stock valued at $812,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,198 ($27.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,582 ($32.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,154.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,275.40. The stock has a market cap of £8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,441.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.